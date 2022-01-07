BC Hydro Lines Down – Frozen Trees Branches On Wires – Thousands in the Dark

Fraser Valley – As of 6 AM Friday morning, some 16 thousand BC Hydro Customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast had a cold night. The freezing rain brought branches down on wires. Approximately 7000 customers in the Valley were in the dark ( and cold).
The path of the blackout is Majuba Hill in Yarrow through Cultus Lake and Slessse Park.
Adam Teskey with Teskey Aluminum Fabrication posted to Facebook around 3:15AM – The massive power lines that run beside the highway through the valley just below unity school east of Chilliwack just had two massive bright blue flashes … some people might be losing power soon.