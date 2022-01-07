News

BC Hydro Lines Down – Frozen Trees Branches On Wires – Thousands in the Dark

ByDon Lehn

Jan 7, 2022 ,

Fraser Valley – As of 6 AM Friday morning, some 16 thousand BC Hydro Customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast had a cold night. The freezing rain brought branches down on wires. Approximately 7000 customers in the Valley were in the dark ( and cold).

BC Hydro Link is here.

The path of the blackout is Majuba Hill in Yarrow through Cultus Lake and Slessse Park.

Adam Teskey with Teskey Aluminum Fabrication posted to Facebook around 3:15AM – The massive power lines that run beside the highway through the valley just below unity school east of Chilliwack just had two massive bright blue flashes … some people might be losing power soon.

BC Hydro/Jan 7/2022

