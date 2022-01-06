Most Valley Transit Service Suspended Until Conditions Improve

Fraser Valley – From BC Transit: Please note that due to the current weather and road conditions in the Central Fraser Valley, all conventional bus service has been suspended until further notice.

This includes the route 66 Fraser Valley Express. Buses are on standby and will resume service as soon as conditions allow.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley/schedules-and-maps/alerts.

handyDART services have also been suspended with the exception of essential renal services, and those customers can expect delays.