Four Season Camping at Manning Park Now Available

Manning Park – People who enjoy bundling up and heading into the great outdoors during the winter now have another way to connect with nature in E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

The new Skyview Campground is open with 62 campsites available during the winter and 92 sites during the summer. All campsites have hookups for water, power and sewer, making it the first fully serviced campground for BC Parks.

“Camping has never been so popular, which is why we are providing more opportunities for people to get outside and connect with nature year round,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Investing in parks improves the overall visitor experience and showcases the natural beauty of British Columbia in every season.”

Located near the Lightning Lake day-use area, the new campground features a heated shower building and large sites with 50-amp power. Cross-country skiers can access the Nordic ski trail that cuts through the campground and connects with more than 60 kilometres of groomed trails. Downhill skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes in the alpine area that has 36 runs.

During the summer, campers can enjoy canoeing and swimming at the nearby Lightning Lake and a variety of hiking trails that meander through alpine meadows dotted with colourful wildflowers.

“E.C. Manning Park is a year-round destination. The new campground expands and enhances the visitor experience,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “We are also taking steps to ensure our parks are inclusive and welcoming for all by incorporating universal design standards in new campsite developments so people living with disabilities can enjoy outdoor activities with fewer barriers.”

In addition to Skyview Campground, upgrades have been made to the popular Buckhorn Backcountry Campground, located along the Heather Trail. A new group shelter has been constructed and 14 elevated tent platforms have been added, along with new bear-proof food caches and three footbridges.

“The new Skyview Campground will add to the recreational facilities in E.C. Manning Provincial Park,” said Roger Bean, with the Friends of Manning Park. “There is now overnight accommodation for every comfort and skill level, from resort-based accommodation to serviced RV sites, drive-in tenting and backcountry opportunities that are easily accessible to the truly remote. This full continuum of overnight accommodation makes multi-day adventures in the park for more abilities and recreational activities possible.”

Reservations for Skyview Campground can be made at https://www.manningpark.com/skyview/

During the next three years, BC Parks is investing $21.5 million into new campsites, trails and upgrades to existing facilities. Planning is underway for 22 proposed projects in 19 provincial parks. Many of the projects will also improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

In addition, $2 million in new infrastructure-maintenance funding will be spent in all regions of the province on high-use trail and facility improvements.