Chilliwack Car Thief Arrested After He Wakes Up Behind The Wheel and Then Rammed A Cruiser

Chilliwack – An on the ball Chilliwack resident reporting a black Chevrolet SUV parked in a driveway with the peculiar behaviour of an individual inside led to the arrest of one person and the recovery of a stolen vehicle by RCMP.

Frontline officers quickly located the vehicle parked in the 46000-block of Cora Avenue with the lone occupant slumped over the steering wheel.

Our officer located the individual who appeared to be unconscious and remained unresponsive to police, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Once roused the SUV operator rammed a police vehicle as the individual accelerated away along Cora Avenue.

About a half-an-hour, later patrolling officers located the vehicle stopped once more at the intersection of Strathcona Road and Fairview Drive. Now reinforced by Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) and Chilliwack Community Response Team (CRT) police deployed a spike belt immobilising the vehicle and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to take the combative occupant of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man from Chilliwack, into custody.

Officers connected the man to an outstanding Canada Wide warrant of arrest on a separate matter and the SUV to a vehicle reported stolen to RCMP earlier the same morning.

The individual remains in custody.

Fortunately no one was injured during the event, adds Rail. An alert citizen reporting unusual behaviour to police coupled with the immediate response of officers safely concluded what could have been an even more hazardous situation.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

