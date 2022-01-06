News

Canada Post Not Delivering Mail in the Fraser Valley on Thursday – Please Shovel the Walk for the Posties

ByDon Lehn

Jan 6, 2022

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – .. through rain or sleet or snow….

Ummm… nope… not happening on Thursday January 6.

From the Canada Post Website:

Mail delivery alert for parts of B.C.

Red alert: Communities and regions not receiving mail and parcels today. Date posted: January 06, 2022

The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as a winter storm has made it unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so. The following regions will not have deliveries today: 

  • Metro Vancouver
  • Vancouver Island
  • Fraser Valley

We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.   

