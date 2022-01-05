With Storm Front – Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges Could Be Closed For Public Safety

Surrey/Delta/Richmond ) BC Transportation and Infrastructure posted on Wednesday evening that bridge and highway closures are possible with snow and freezing rain in the forecast.

If the snowfall or freezing rain is accompanied by wind, the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges could be closed for public safety. The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the bridge cables, however, high winds can increase the shedding of snow and pose a risk to rope technicians who deploy the system.

See: https://www.tranbc.ca/…/winter-safety-on-alex-fraser…/

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures loom. Maintenance contractors in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and plows have been mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow.

For up-to-date traffic information, check: www.drivebc.ca