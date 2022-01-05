BCHL Date for Make Up Game Between Chiefs and Eagles – January 14 at Coliseum

Chilliwack/Surrey – The BCHL has approved an owed Chilliwack Chiefs and Surrey Eagles match-up, originally set to be played in Surrey, to now be played at the Chilliwack Coliseum on January 14th.

The change is due to ice availability at the South Surrey Arena. While the game will be played at the Coliseum, the Eagles will be considered the home team.

Surrey Eagles season tickets will be valid for the game.

Chilliwack Chiefs season ticket holders will be given a special $5 ticket rate. Tickets will become available on Monday, January 10th. More details on how to purchase these tickets will be sent out soon.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm.

