Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak at The Residence in Mission

ByDon Lehn

Jan 4, 2022

Mission/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Residence in Mission, affecting two units within the facility. Six residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Residence in Mission is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to proactively implement the following measures:

  • Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.
  • Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.
  • Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.
  • Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.
  • Residents, families and staff are being notified.
  • Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.
  • Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

