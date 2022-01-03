Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League Registration Now Open

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Ford/Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League registration is now open.

Spring soccer is for everyone! This is a recreational “fun” league open to all levels of players. Games are played on the turf at Exhibition Field in the evenings from Monday to Thursday, once a week, with optional drop-in training. Enjoy a more active lifestyle, develop your skills and have fun!

Players are required to have:

Soccer cleats* (highly recommended)

Shin-guards* (required)

Face mask* (as per Chilliwack FC’s Health and Safety Policy)

Personal water bottle that is clearly identified as theirs

*Available at SoccerPlus Chilliwack

Chilliwack FC will supply:

Jersey

Shorts

Socks

Program Schedule

Season length: April – June

Start date: April 25, 2022

End date: June 23, 2022

Pre-season warmup training begins April 11, 2022.

Program Fees

PROGRAM EARLY BIRD PRICING U4 Kick Start

Born 2018 $145 U5 – U6

Born 2016-2017 $175 U7 – U8

Born 2014-2015 $185 U9 – U10

Born 2012-2013 $210 U11 – U18

Born 2004-2011 $210

REGISTRATION

Pay now or sign-up for our convenient payment plan. Early bird pricing in effect until February 14, 2022. If you’re paying with VISA/Mastercard, you can register online by following the link below. If you wish to pay by cash or Interac, please visit our office to register in-person. If you are applying for sponsorship (through KidSport, Jumpstart, Chilliwack Children’s Foundation, Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund, etc.), do not register online. Contact the office for instructions.