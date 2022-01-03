Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League Registration Now Open

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Ford/Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League registration is now open.
Spring soccer is for everyone! This is a recreational “fun” league open to all levels of players. Games are played on the turf at Exhibition Field in the evenings from Monday to Thursday, once a week, with optional drop-in training. Enjoy a more active lifestyle, develop your skills and have fun!
Players are required to have:
- Soccer cleats* (highly recommended)
- Shin-guards* (required)
- Face mask* (as per Chilliwack FC’s Health and Safety Policy)
- Personal water bottle that is clearly identified as theirs
*Available at SoccerPlus Chilliwack
Chilliwack FC will supply:
- Jersey
- Shorts
- Socks
Program Schedule
Season length: April – June
Start date: April 25, 2022
End date: June 23, 2022
Pre-season warmup training begins April 11, 2022.
Program Fees
|PROGRAM
|EARLY BIRD PRICING
|U4 Kick Start
Born 2018
|$145
|U5 – U6
Born 2016-2017
|$175
|U7 – U8
Born 2014-2015
|$185
|U9 – U10
Born 2012-2013
|$210
|U11 – U18
Born 2004-2011
|$210
REGISTRATION
Pay now or sign-up for our convenient payment plan. Early bird pricing in effect until February 14, 2022. If you’re paying with VISA/Mastercard, you can register online by following the link below. If you wish to pay by cash or Interac, please visit our office to register in-person. If you are applying for sponsorship (through KidSport, Jumpstart, Chilliwack Children’s Foundation, Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund, etc.), do not register online. Contact the office for instructions.