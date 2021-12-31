What To Do With The Christmas Tree?

Fraser Valley – OK, Christmas is over and yo want to be rid of the tree.

There are options including in Kent-Agassiz where you can feed it to the goats.

Seriously!

Kent-Agassiz

Why not donate to the goats at Agassiz Goat Dairy Ltd.

Trees must be clean of ornaments and decorations.

Visit www.kentbc.ca/Compost for details.

District of Kent

Abbotsford:

Christmas trees can be cut into smaller pieces and placed in your green compost cart. Please ensure the lid is fully closed on any cart placed at the curb.

Chilliwack: Free Christmas Tree Composting

For residents on the City’s Curbside Collection Program:

January 4 – 14 on your regular collection day

What to do – Trees cut into 4-foot long, 4-foot wide sections (max. 25kg/55lb per section)

Place your bare tree sections at the curb for pick-up.

Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your Green Cart.

Ensure tree sections are less than 1.25m/4′ long and wide, and weigh less than 25kg/55lbs.

Community Drop-Off:

When: December 27 – January 8

During winter hours, Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: Parr Road Green Depot, 45175 Parr Road

Please note that trees with tinsel, flocking, ornaments, or in a plastic bag will not be accepted and should be taken to the Bailey Landfill.