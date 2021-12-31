What To Do With The Christmas Tree?

Fraser Valley – OK, Christmas is over and yo want to be rid of the tree.
There are options including in Kent-Agassiz where you can feed it to the goats.
Seriously!
Kent-Agassiz
Why not donate to the goats at Agassiz Goat Dairy Ltd.
Trees must be clean of ornaments and decorations.
Visit www.kentbc.ca/Compost for details.
Abbotsford:
Christmas trees can be cut into smaller pieces and placed in your green compost cart. Please ensure the lid is fully closed on any cart placed at the curb.
Chilliwack: Free Christmas Tree Composting
For residents on the City’s Curbside Collection Program:
January 4 – 14 on your regular collection day
What to do – Trees cut into 4-foot long, 4-foot wide sections (max. 25kg/55lb per section)
Place your bare tree sections at the curb for pick-up.
- Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your Green Cart.
- Ensure tree sections are less than 1.25m/4′ long and wide, and weigh less than 25kg/55lbs.
Community Drop-Off:
When: December 27 – January 8
During winter hours, Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Where: Parr Road Green Depot, 45175 Parr Road
Please note that trees with tinsel, flocking, ornaments, or in a plastic bag will not be accepted and should be taken to the Bailey Landfill.