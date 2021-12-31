COVID Outbreaks at Mission and Mountain Institutions

Fraser Valley – Since the pandemic began, there were concerns about close quarters for inmates and prison/guard staff at jails and institutions.

The numbers had slowed down for some time ( re Delta Variant) but with Omacron, those numbers are staring an upward swing again.

Correctional Services Canada has reported two inmates and 18 employees at Mountain/Kent Institution who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Further checking on the CSC website shows 436 positive cases ( as of December 31) at Mountain/Kent. Another 695 at Mission Institution.

According to a CSC release:

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution,” the CSC said in a statement released Dec. 31. “This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice.”

Employees are required to provide a negative test result before entering the institution. All inmates and staff are equipped with masks, and the CSC reports there are increased cleaning and disinfection protocols are in place. Vaccines are offered to inmates at all federal correctional institutions.

As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases, in-person visits are temporarily suspended at Kent Institution. There will be alternative options available to inmates, their families and support networks.