Chiefs Trade Lucas Bourdon to Powell River Kings

Chilliwack/Powell rover – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2003-born defenceman Lucas Bourdon to the Powell River Kings in exchange for future considerations. Bourdon joined his hometown Chiefs in the 2020-21 season after a successful training camp. Bourdon quickly became respected within the organization for his work ethic and eagerness to be out in the community.

“We want to wish Lucas all the best in Powell River, and thank him for all his efforts on our team and in our community,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He came in here and earned himself a roster spot last season, and at this point in time the most important thing is to provide Lucas with an opportunity to develop his game further as he pursues an NCAA scholarship.”

