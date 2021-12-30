Sports

New Years Day Hope Polar Dips at Kawkawa Lake and Harrison Cancelled – COVID (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 30, 2021 , ,

Kawkawa Lake/Hope/Harrison – It’s not the cold temperatures that has frozen the 2022 annual jump into Kawkawa Lake for New Years Day.

It’s the gathering restrictions.

Hope Organizer Brian McKinney posted to Facebook on Tuesday:

Back in the good ‘ole days when there was no such thing as cancellations > ugh. Some folks have been asking about this year’s Polar Bear Swim and although it would have made for perfect conditions! Sorry gang. Lets turn the page on this year and get things back on track – lets make 2022 the year we get back to celebrating here, there and everywhere!

…”it would have made for the most ideal swimming conditions”…

Now McKinney is still hopeful that the 40th anniversary of the release of the Hope shot First Blood, the first of the Rambo movies, will still go ahead later in the year.

In Harrison, usually Harrison’s Fire Department organizes a New Years plunge but that has been cancelled as well. Also in Harrison Lake, a few sailboats had drifted away from their moorings during the recent storm and are in various stages of sinking. SAR will not go to those boats and no one is in danger. Owners have to rely on salvage companies to do the cold wet work.

From 2017 on YouTube:

Related Post

Sports

Chilliwack Curling Club Cancellations and Postponements

Dec 29, 2021
Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Dec 30/NYE Road Trip to Manitoba, Postponed

Dec 28, 2021
Legal Sports

2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship Canceled For Second Year In A Row

Dec 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

New Years Day Hope Polar Dips at Kawkawa Lake and Harrison Cancelled – COVID (VIDEO)

Dec 30, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire – Banford Road Barn Fire – All Animals Accounted For

Dec 30, 2021
News

FVN AM News Thursday December 30, 2021. Back to School Protocol. Barn Fire – All Calves Are Safe (VIDEO)

Dec 30, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

LOCAL REACTION – BC Education and Health Officials Announce COVID Back-To-School Plan – Phased in Jan 3 to 10 (VIDEO)

Dec 29, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.