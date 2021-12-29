New Years Day – Annual Vedder River Offering with Eddie Gardner

Vedder River – It is an annual event organized by Environmentalist Eddie Gardner.

On January 1, 2022 at 11AM at the Vedder River Trail – same place as last year, Eddie will lead offerings to the trees planted at the site in 2021, and sing to the river, salmon, cedar and all our relations, raising our heartfelt gratitude to our Sacred Life Spirit for blessing us with this beautiful Mother Earth, the Sun, the Moon, the Stars and all the beautiful light beings in the seen and unseen realms.

From Eddie Gardner – The ceremonial site is about half way between the Vedder Bridge parking lot and Peach Road parking lot. Alternatively, you could park at Peach Road Parking lot and go east until you come to the path to the river. (meet at Peach Road parking lot)

The power of water transforms the landscape. Together, sending our love,respect and gratitude, we too can transform the earth, and each doing our part. It we want to see peace, harmony and generosity, we have to more than pray and meditate. We have to be peace, we have be harmony, we have to be generous. Let’s start the new year in an uplifting way, making our personal and collective commitments to do our part to make this world a good place to be for the well-being of all our relations and for the well-being of future generations. Osiem si:ya:ye! Xwithet tset, Chowiyes tset! We wake up, we rise up with a vision of a beautiful world filled with biodiversity and harmony! Let the drumming and singing mark our new beginnings!

Eddie Gardner/Facebook