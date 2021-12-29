Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at The Oxford Senior Care Home (Abbotsford), Fort Langley Seniors Community, and The Waverly Seniors Village (Chilliwack)

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at The Oxford Senior Care Home in Abbotsford, Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley, AgeCare Harmony Court in Burnaby and The Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack.

Four residents and one staff member at The Oxford Senior Care Home; one resident at Fort Langley Seniors Community; one resident and one staff member at AgeCare Harmony Court; and one resident and one staff member at Waverly Seniors Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oxford Senior Care Home is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by The Care Group. Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. AgeCare Harmony Court is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by AgeCare. The Waverly Seniors Villiage is an assisted-living facility that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to proactively implement the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.