Chilliwack Curling Club Cancellations and Postponements

ByDon Lehn

Dec 29, 2021

Chilliwack – Bruce Renwick, manager of the Chilliwack Curling Club, says the board has had to make a few hard choices heading into the New Year.

The Club canceled all four Bonspiels in January.

Regular league play which resumes on Jan. 2 with the Sunday Novice league at 4 pm will not be affected.The 9th End Cafe and Extra End Lounge, with full meal service, tables have been spaced apart and set for no more than six so we are ready to continue doing business. The 9th End Cafe is open from 8 am- 2 pm until Dec. 31 and then reopens on Jan. 2, when it reopens to regular hours.

Darts have been canceled until Jan. 18 as it is played in the lounge.

