BC Education and Health Officials Announce COVID Back-To-School Plan – Phased in Jan 3 to 10 (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 29, 2021

Victoria – School is planned for a return next week,however the province’s top health and education officials revealed details of their back-to-school safety plan on Wednesday afternoon.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside joined the COVID-19 briefing alongside Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring had asked the government to move classes online until at least January 10 in order to assess the impact of the Omicron variant on staff and students.

There will be a phased in approach to back to class in the new year. All schools will open on either January 3, as planned, for staff, children of essential workers and those with special needs.

A full return to classes for all students on January 10.

More to come.

VIDEO is below:

