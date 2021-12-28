Two Adults and One Child OK After Falling Through Thin Ice in Mission

Mission – “skating away on the thin ice of the new day” – Jethro Tull.

Mission RCMP and other districts as well, are reminding people to exercise caution when attempting to skate on frozen waterways after three people fell through thin ice and into the frigid water.

Around mid-day on Monday (Dec. 27) Mission RCMP and emergency services received a 911 call, reporting up to three people that had broken through the ice of a small pond, located directly across from the Mission Rod and Gun Club on Dewdney Trunk Road.

According to the RCMP release from Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, “there are a series of recreational trails that begin at the pond and due to the exceptionally cold weather recently, the pond was frozen over, to a certain degree.”

When officers arrived at the pond, at the 10900 block of Dewdney Trunk Road, it was determined that a male and female adult and one child had broken through the ice while ice skating.

“The child had broken through to a depth of approximately their waist, while the adults slightly further,” the release stated.

Mission Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Services also attended the scene.

All three people were safely removed from the pond, provided warming blankets and stripped of their wet clothes.

Caution tape has been strung up at the location warning would-be skaters of the thin ice.

Kudos to another person who, according to social media, dove into the frigid water to help in the rescue.