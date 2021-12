Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out the yearly reminder, renew your dog’s licence.

And Fido thanks you in advance.

NOTE – The FVRD office will be closed from Dec 25 to Jan 3.

Payments can be made online at http://fvrd.ca/onlineservices or by calling the CARE Centre at 1-844-495-CARE.

