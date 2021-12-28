Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Dec 30/NYE Road Trip to Manitoba, Postponed

ByDon Lehn

Dec 28, 2021 ,

Abbotsford/Springfield, Mass. – The American Hockey League announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, Charlotte Checkers, Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls and Texas Stars, the following games have been postponed:

  • Wed., Dec. 29 – Cleveland at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #419)
  • Wed., Dec. 29 – Henderson at San Diego (AHL Game #421)
  • Thu., Dec. 30 – Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #425)
  • Fri., Dec. 31 – Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #430)
  • Fri., Dec. 31 – Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #434)
  • Fri., Dec. 31 – Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #437)
  • Sat., Jan. 1 – Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #442)
  • Sat., Jan. 1 – Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #444)

All of the affected organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

