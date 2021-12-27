Legal

Provincial State of Emergency Extended to January 11

ByDon Lehn

Dec 27, 2021

Victoria – With multiple highways still damaged by flooding and mudslides, the Province is extending the provincial state of emergency.

Given the continued need for public safety measures under the Emergency Program Act and ongoing work to repair damaged highways, the provincial state of emergency is being extended until the end of the day on Jan. 11, 2022.

“While significant progress has been made in recovery and repair efforts, there is still more to do to reopen our highways and get people back into their homes,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “My thanks go out to all British Columbians for their patience and compliance during these challenging times, and to the crews who have worked tirelessly to get these highways back open.”

The order restricting travel on highways 5 and 99 will remain in place. This includes:

  • Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Merritt (only commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms, and inter-city buses are permitted);
  • from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake campsite access in Lillooet (open to all traffic, but vehicles weighing more than 14,500 kilograms are not permitted).

“Reopening the Coquihalla to commercial trucks and intercity buses was an important step in our recovery from November’s storm damage,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Repairs to our highway infrastructure are progressing well. However, with winter conditions here and more work to do, some restrictions must remain in place.”

The state of emergency gives the Province the ability to use extraordinary powers to protect people and communities.

Related Post

Legal

Alex Fraser Bridge Re-Opens – 2PM Friday Update – Additional Closure Possible

Dec 24, 2021
Legal

Federal Corrections Institutions – In-person Visits Suspended Due to COVID-19

Dec 24, 2021
Legal Sports

2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship Canceled For Second Year In A Row

Dec 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 − 18 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Ice Floes Forming in the Fraser River (PICTURES)

Dec 27, 2021
Legal

Provincial State of Emergency Extended to January 11

Dec 27, 2021
Business Editorial/Opinion

BUSINESS OPINION – CTF releases New Year’s Tax Changes for 2022, BC Carbon Tax Increase

Dec 27, 2021
News

Blizzard Shreds Book Man Hanging Umbrella Art Project – “We Will Rebuild”

Dec 27, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.