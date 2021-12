Chilliwack (Roger Pannett,Environment Canada) – Just like Boxing Day, December 27 saw the mercury drop to record lows.

The previous low minimum of -14.4 C on December 27th ,1968 smashed by the record -16.4°C Monday morning. (16.4C below normal.) Plus a wind chill at -26C !

-16.4 C is the coldest temperature recorded in Chilliwack since the -19.0°C on November 27, 1985.