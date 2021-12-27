Environment/Weather/Climate

Boxing Day Record Cold Temperatures for Chilliwack, Abbotsford Was Soooo Close

ByDon Lehn

Dec 27, 2021

Fraser Valley – (Environment Canada) – Brrrrrrr.

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada confirms it was a record cold way to start Boxing Day:

You can add Chilliwack to the list of record cold temperatures!
For December 26th,record low minimum of -12.2°C (12.1 C below normal) plus wind chill!
Previous record low temperature was -10.8°C in 1996.

The “it tried to warm up”.

Arctic outflow continues smashing previous low maximum of -7.2 C ,December 26th, 1934.

Temperature Sunday a bitterly cold -11.3C ,(15.9 C below normal)  plus wind chill!
The coldest day in Chilliwack in 25 years . (-11.5 C ,December 28th,1996.)

In addition to the record low minimum Sunday night, also a record low mean at -11.75C ( 13.95 C below normal.) Previous low mean for December 26th was -8.7 C in 1971.

Abbotsford came close to a new overnight low record:

Related Post

Environment/Weather/Climate

Record Cold Could Be A Christmas Present

Dec 20, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate News

Snowfall and Winter Storm Warning for the Weekend

Dec 17, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

Fraser Valley Angling Guides Association On Flood Relief, Saving Fish (INTERVIEW)

Dec 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 2 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Environment/Weather/Climate

Boxing Day Record Cold Temperatures for Chilliwack, Abbotsford Was Soooo Close

Dec 27, 2021
News

FVN AM News Monday December 27, 2021. Temperature Records Drop Like Icicles (VIDEO)

Dec 27, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

DriveSmart BC – How to Avoid Being Stuck in an Intersection

Dec 26, 2021
Education/Learning

New Years Day – Annual Vedder River Offering with Eddie Gardner

Dec 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.