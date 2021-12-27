Boxing Day Record Cold Temperatures for Chilliwack, Abbotsford Was Soooo Close

Fraser Valley – (Environment Canada) – Brrrrrrr.
Roger Pannett with Environment Canada confirms it was a record cold way to start Boxing Day:
You can add Chilliwack to the list of record cold temperatures!
For December 26th,record low minimum of -12.2°C (12.1 C below normal) plus wind chill!
Previous record low temperature was -10.8°C in 1996.
The “it tried to warm up”.
Arctic outflow continues smashing previous low maximum of -7.2 C ,December 26th, 1934.
Temperature Sunday a bitterly cold -11.3C ,(15.9 C below normal) plus wind chill!
The coldest day in Chilliwack in 25 years . (-11.5 C ,December 28th,1996.)
In addition to the record low minimum Sunday night, also a record low mean at -11.75C ( 13.95 C below normal.) Previous low mean for December 26th was -8.7 C in 1971.
Abbotsford came close to a new overnight low record: