Xmas Day ROAD CLOSURE in Mission – James Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

ByDon Lehn

Dec 25, 2021 ,

Mission – As of Saturday, December 25, 12:30pm – Due to slippery and snowy conditions, James Street is now closed from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue. There were 3 trucks added, for a total of 9 at this time. They are all working on Priority 1 routes.

Please adjust your driving for the weather conditions. Slow down and leave more space as you follow vehicles on the road.

Find out more about Mission’s winter readiness program, download priority routes, and learn about how you can help with snow control at mission.ca/snow.

