One Time Business Relief Grants from $1000 to $10K – Start in Early January

British Columbia businesses that were mandated to temporarily shut down through public health orders because of surging COVID-19 cases will be eligible to receive a new one-time relief grant of up to $10,000.

The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant will supplement federal support programs and provide funding to help affected businesses alleviate some financial pressures and help with expenses including rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.

The provincial COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant program is in addition to the federal government’s expansion of its Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit and the Local Lockdown Program for workers and employers across the country who are affected by new capacity restrictions and closures.

Links:

For details about the new federal measures, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2021/12/government-temporarily-expands-access-to-lockdown-program-and-worker-lockdown-benefit.html

Backgrounder

Business relief grant eligibility criteria, pay structure

To be eligible for the COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant, a business is required to:

confirm it has been fully closed by the provincial health officer’s recent orders;

new applicants will need to provide direct-deposit information (not needed if business was approved for the Circuit Breaker Business Relief or the Small- and Medium-Sized Business Recovery grants);

confirm that it is registered as a B.C. business before Nov. 1, 2021;

confirm that the business is following all public health orders and guidelines;

produce a business validation document, such as a municipal business licence, liquor licence, notice of assessment or lease agreement; and

confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in B.C.

For more information on the business relief grant, including the application process and eligibility and timeline, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/business-relief

Eligible applicants closed as a result of the provincial health officer orders will receive funding based on number of staff. The breakdown is as follows:

Businesses with no employees or contracted staff: $1,000

One to four employees or contracted staff: $2,000

Five to 99 employees or contracted staff: $5,000

100 or more employees or contracted staff: $10,000.