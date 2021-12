Abbotsford – The Evacuation Alert has been rescinded for Sumas Prairie, Clayburn Village and Matsqui Village.

The rescinding of the evacuation alert for Sumas Prairie and Clayburn Village does not apply to the properties that remain under an Evacuation Order.

