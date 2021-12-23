Abby PD Arrest Chilliwack Thief of Sumas Prairie Property

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – In Mid-December, the AbbyPD’sCrime Reduction Unit (CRU) began to investigate a series of property offences that had occurred within the Sumas Prairie area. Several residents were in the process of dealing with the impact that the flood had on them, their families, and their farms when an unknown person victimized them.

CRU, with the assistance of the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Unit (PRU) identified a 29-year-old Chilliwack man as a person of interest for the Abbotsford crimes. Throughout the next few days, investigators from CRU, with the assistance of (PRU), AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section, Patrol, and Flood response officers, worked around the clock to advance the investigation.

On December 22nd, Andrew CHARPENTIER was arrested in the 45900 block of Wellington Ave in Chilliwack by members of AbbyPD CRU. CHARPENTIER has since been charged with four counts of Break & Enter and remains in custody.

Additionally, various stolen property has been recovered and returned to the victims in these incidents.”The AbbyPD’s Crime Reduction Unit is committed to the identification, targeting, and arrest of prolific property offenders. CRU has zero tolerance for those that choose to victimize people who have already experienced enough loss.

CRU remains dedicated to identifying,targeting and holding those responsible accountable”, said CRU Sergeant JOHANSEN