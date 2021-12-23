Crime

Abby PD Arrest Chilliwack Thief of Sumas Prairie Property

ByDon Lehn

Dec 23, 2021 ,

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – In Mid-December, the AbbyPD’sCrime Reduction Unit (CRU) began to investigate a series of property offences that had occurred within the Sumas Prairie area. Several residents were in the process of dealing with the impact that the flood had on them, their families, and their farms when an unknown person victimized them.

CRU, with the assistance of the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Unit (PRU) identified a 29-year-old Chilliwack man as a person of interest for the Abbotsford crimes. Throughout the next few days, investigators from CRU, with the assistance of (PRU), AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section, Patrol, and Flood response officers, worked around the clock to advance the investigation.

On December 22nd, Andrew CHARPENTIER was arrested in the 45900 block of Wellington Ave in Chilliwack by members of AbbyPD CRU. CHARPENTIER has since been charged with four counts of Break & Enter and remains in custody.

Additionally, various stolen property has been recovered and returned to the victims in these incidents.”The AbbyPD’s Crime Reduction Unit is committed to the identification, targeting, and arrest of prolific property offenders. CRU has zero tolerance for those that choose to victimize people who have already experienced enough loss.

CRU remains dedicated to identifying,targeting and holding those responsible accountable”, said CRU Sergeant JOHANSEN

Related Post

Crime

Abbotsford Farmers Help Police Stop Sumas Prairie Looters

Dec 16, 2021
Crime

Over $88K In Drugs, Contraband Discovered In Search at Matsqui Institution

Dec 14, 2021
Crime

Mission RCMP Searching For Driver Who Tried To Pick Up A 5 Year Old in Lake Errock

Dec 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

13 − five =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime

Abby PD Arrest Chilliwack Thief of Sumas Prairie Property

Dec 23, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – UFV 2021 Year in Review. Returning to campus in challenging times

Dec 23, 2021
Politics

MP Strahl Takes On Facebook, Claiming Censorship Over A Christmas Posting

Dec 23, 2021
News

FVN AM News Thursday December 23, 2021. Deep Freeze Coming, MP Strahl vs Facebook Jail (VIDEO)

Dec 23, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.