UPDATED BCHL Schedule to Make Up for Postponed Games

ByDon Lehn

Dec 22, 2021 ,

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League announced updates to its 2021-22 regular-season schedule today, including the rescheduling of previously postponed games due to flooding and travel issues in the province.

As mentioned previously, the league has removed all out-of-conference games in an attempt to avoid any further travel issues in the winter.

With the changes, all teams will play the full 54-game schedule, including the Wenatchee Wild who were originally only scheduled to play 50 games.

One rescheduled home game for the Surrey Eagles has yet to be finalized, but will be confirmed at a later date.

Click here to view the full league schedule.

Chiefs Schedule is here.

