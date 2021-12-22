Politics

It’s Official – NHL Won’t Send Players to Beijing Olympics – February Break Used for Postponed Games

ByDon Lehn

Dec 22, 2021

Toronto/Beijing – DECEMBER 22 UPDATE – It’s Official, First South Korea and now Beijing. For the second Winter Olympics in a row, NHL’ers won’t be participating. This time due to Omicron/Covid.

May be an image of text

DECEMBER 21, ORIGINAL STORY – Media sources close to the NHL including the Toronto Star, Rogers and CBC report the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association have reached an agreement to not send its players to participate in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

The initial report according to The Toronto Star’s Chris Johnston and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

According to Johnston, the league and its players made the decision on Tuesday and now must finalize it with the International Olympic Committee. Seravalli reported on Twitter the official announcement could come as early as Tuesday or even later in the week.

The NHL had until January 10 to pull out without financial penalty.

The Canucks continue practice until they are back on track (so to speak) after the Christmas weekend.

Related Post

Editorial/Opinion Legal Politics

OPINION – Harrison Hot Springs December 20 Council Meeting, Last of the Year – Zoom Protocol, Rentals, Storm Sewer Infrastructure

Dec 21, 2021
Legal Politics

It’s NOT a Travel Ban … Yet – Premier’s Statement on Federal Travel Advisory re: Omicron

Dec 15, 2021
Editorial/Opinion Politics

OPINION – Valley MPs’ Advocacy Results in Billions for Federal Disaster Recovery Support

Dec 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 4 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Politics

It’s Official – NHL Won’t Send Players to Beijing Olympics – February Break Used for Postponed Games

Dec 22, 2021
News

New Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road Realignment Fully Operational – No Longer Accessed from Highway 1 On Ramp

Dec 21, 2021
Health & Lifestyle News

“Rapid Take Off” of Omicron. New #COVID19 Restrictions Affecting Gyms, Bars, Nightclubs and more… December 22 to January 18 – (VIDEO) NOTE – NOT A FULL LOCKDOWN

Dec 21, 2021
Sports

UPDATE – Grizzlies, Falcons U18, U17 and U16 Players in Battle of the West Game in Langley. BC U18 and U17 Were Winners

Dec 21, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.