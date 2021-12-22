Chilliwack Fire and SAR Emergency Services Annual Food Drive – 10K in Food Items and $25K

Chilliwack – Once again, Chilliwack residents have displayed amazing generosity during the Emergency Services annual Food Drive.

Members of Chilliwack Fire Department and Chilliwack Search and Rescue collected over 10,000 food items, and the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society donated over $25,000 dollars to the Chilliwack Salvation Army.

If you wish to donate to the Salvation Army Food Bank please drop items off at Fire Hall #1, 45950 Cheam Avenue, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during the month of December.

Chilliwack Fire, SAR – Dec 2021