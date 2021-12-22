66 Cascades Reached Academic Excellence Benchmarks, including UFV Record 39 USPORTS Academic All-Canadians

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades combined for a record-shattering performance in the classroom in 2020-21, as 66 student-athletes achieved benchmarks for high academic achievement.

Among that group was a UFV-record 39 student-athletes who were recognized as U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians.

We’re incredibly proud of our student-athletes’ record-breaking accomplishments in the classroom in 2020-21! 🏔🙌



66 Cascades reached academic excellence benchmarks, including a UFV record 39 @USPORTSca Academic All-Canadians!



🗞 https://t.co/RKLSg25OxM#WeClimbWeConquer pic.twitter.com/QqbBAjzeGw — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) December 22, 2021

The U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian award recognizes individuals who achieve an academic standing of 80 per cent or better (3.67 on the UFV grade-point average scale) while playing on one of their university’s U SPORTS varsity teams. The Cascades’ U SPORTS offerings include basketball, soccer and volleyball.

The previous AAC record for the UFV athletic department was 18, established in 2019-20. While the men’s and women’s volleyball teams’ move up to U SPORTS last year contributed to the sharp increase in AAC recipients, it’s worth noting that the Cascades’ basketball and soccer recipients totalled 29, meaning that it would have been a record-setting AAC year even without the addition of volleyball.

Additionally, Cascades Academic Awards were bestowed on 27 athletes who posted a 3.5 GPA or better, but did not fall under U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian award criteria. This includes athletes in sports that aren’t under the U SPORTS umbrella (golf, rugby sevens, baseball and rowing); athletes from U SPORTS teams who did not qualify for the national awards due to redshirting; and any others who exceeded a 3.5 GPA.

“I’m immensely proud of what our student-athletes have been able to accomplish academically,” enthused Steve Tuckwood, UFV director of athletics and campus recreation. “They faced a great deal of adversity in 2020-21 amidst COVID-19, with little to no opportunity to compete in their respective sports. Yet they were able to put that frustration aside, refocus, and channel their efforts into their studies, and the results speak for themselves.”

Award recipients are as follows:

U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians

Men’s Basketball

Kenan Hadzovic

Jiordano Khan

Jordyn Sekhon

Mike VanderWerff

Women’s Basketball

Nikki Cabuco

Hannah Gillingham

Veronica Kobes

Google Sidhu

Alexis Worrell

Men’s Soccer

Parmveer Aujla

Maguire Lauridsen

Joben Mander

David Parfett

Charandeep Rangi

Sahib Sidhu

Trevor Zanatta

Women’s Soccer

Jaya Bains

Claudia Daboin

Harneet Dadrao

Jessica Fennell

Kate Fisher

Jiya Kaila

Halle McCambley

Jenna Mele

Melissa Palmer

Kareena Sahota

Jashan Sandhar

Tripat Sandhu

Alanna Sydenham

Men’s Volleyball

Bailey Burdick

Stefan Halas

Nathan Hall

Justin Peleshytyk

Graham Walkey

Zach Wikenheiser

Women’s Volleyball

Sedona Arabsky

Alicja Hardy-Francis

Ellie Sinclair

Kara Williams

Cascades Academic Award

Men’s Golf

Jacob Armstrong

Eli Greene

Jacob Lucki

Women’s Golf

Avery Biggar

Alex Brunner

Women’s Rugby Sevens

Elyssa Chalmers

Mackenzie de Beer

Danika Elias

Marianne Frisbee

Cheye Gustafson

Rya Owen

Morgan Reive

Heather Steele

Men’s Baseball

Ty Hall

Jack Ray

Dylan Sheardown

Men’s Soccer

Sahil Dhindsa

Anthony Vega

Women’s Soccer

Brittany Costa

Jasdeep Dhaliwal

Brooklyn Ivey

Sarah Parker

Emily White

Men’s Volleyball

Josh Gagnon

Keegan Hanrahan

Women’s Volleyball

Stephanie Demeules

Amanda Matsui

On Thursday, the winners of the Cascades’ three major academic awards will be announced: Women’s academic athlete of the year, men’s academic athlete of the year, and the President’s Shield for top team GPA.