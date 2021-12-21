Sports

UPDATE – Grizzlies, Falcons U18, U17 and U16 Players in Battle of the West Game in Langley

ByDon Lehn

Dec 21, 2021 , ,

Langley – DECEMBER 20 UPDATE – With four GW Graham Grizzlies in their line up, Team BC beat Team Alberta 20-14. The U16 game is Tuesday morning at 10AM at Langley’s McLeod Stadium.

ORIGINAL STORY – December 20th and 21st, Team BC and Team Alberta will be battling it out at the U16, U17, and U18 age level at McLeod Stadium in Langley, BC!

Tickets are $15 each at the gate (10 and under are free) and it will be broadcast live on the Youtube channel. CLICK HERE

http://ow.ly/ayoQ50HcHWp

A handful of the G W Graham Grizlies boys are playing on Team BC Football Monday night and Tuesday.

The U18 boys are: Josh Caverly, Vincent Branauer,Tyson George-Kelly, and Colton Mocon.

U17 is Vincent Brabauer.

ALSO, two Sardis boys that made the U18 are Sawyer Tether and Travis Richley and another U16 Pierce Freissen. All but Colton Mocon have also played with the Chilliwack Giants.

Our U16 boys are: Grady Andrea, Jack Bowman, Yapo Conteh, Carter Dallas, Aiden Hewitt, Brody Munro, and Jake Wood.

The U18 game is Monday night at 7pm at McLeod Stadium. Come on out and cheer them on or watch it live stream at home!

The U16 boys play Tuesday at 10am and U17 at 1pm at McLeod Stadium.

May be an image of 3 people and text that says '53 Batte oThe West TEAM BC versur TEAM ALBERTA Monday. December 201h U18 MATCH 7:00PM KICKOFF Tuerday December 21t U16 MATCH- 10:00AM KICKOFF U17 MATCH 1:00PM KICKOFF MCLEOD STADIUM LANGLEY, BC FOOTBALL ALBERTA TICKETS: $15 EACH (UNDER 10 IS FREE) ALL NET PROCEEDS WILL HELP WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF AMATEUR FOOTBALL BCPFA British Columbia Provincial Football Associatio OR WATCH ON YOUTUBE.COM/BCPFA'

Related Post

Sports

UPDATE – NHL On Xmas Break Until December 27 – Olympics Up In The Air

Dec 20, 2021
Health & Lifestyle Sports

AHL Re-Schdeules Abby Canucks Games Due To COVID Travel Concerns

Dec 20, 2021
Health & Lifestyle Sports

COVID Protocol Postpones Canucks Games vs Leafs and Coyotes

Dec 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

UPDATE – Grizzlies, Falcons U18, U17 and U16 Players in Battle of the West Game in Langley

Dec 21, 2021
News

FVN AM News Tuesday December 21, 2021. Winter Solstice, Freezing Rain (VIDEO)

Dec 21, 2021
Sports

UPDATE – NHL On Xmas Break Until December 27 – Olympics Up In The Air

Dec 20, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Boil Water Advisory for Sumas Prairie is Now Rescinded

Dec 20, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.