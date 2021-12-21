Sports

Chilliwack Giants AGM via Zoom – January 18

ByDon Lehn

Dec 21, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants AGM meeting via Zoom is January 18, 2022 7:00 PM . The Giants football program has fed the systems for GW Graham and Sardis.

Everyone is welcome and there are some vacancies to fill with some amazing Giants parents.

Please consider join the Board for 2022.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83691855973…

Meeting ID: 836 9185 5973

Passcode: 249303

Canada+1 204 272 7920

Canada+1 438 809 7799

Canada+1 587 328 1099

Canada+1 647 374 4685

Canada+1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 836 9185 5973

Passcode: 249303

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdtDpyeU6U

