Record Cold Could Be A Christmas Present

Fraser Valley (with files from the Weather Network and Environment Canada) – The week begins with rain and snow in British Columbia, followed by an extraordinary stretch of frigid weather that could result in the coldest Christmas on record for places like Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The immediate concern would be the homeless and those with inadequate heating in their home or apartment.

The week begins with rain and snow in British Columbia, followed by an extraordinary stretch of frigid weather that could result in the coldest Christmas on record for places like Vancouver. #BCStorm #BCSnow #YVR — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 20, 2021

5:34 AM PST Monday 20 December 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Mixed rain and snow and the possibility of freezing rain.



Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, and Inland Vancouver Island.



Time Span: Late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.



Remarks: A cold airmass will lie over most of the South Coast early on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure centred over the BC Interior keeps skies mostly clear overnight. A frontal disturbance advancing from the south will spread rain mixed with snow over the region beginning late Tuesday afternoon. Freezing rain is also possible over eastern sections of the Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley as well as Inland Vancouver Island.



Although snowfall accumulations in most areas are not expected to be heavy, significant snowfall amounts are possible Tuesday night over Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway and eastern sections of the Fraser Valley