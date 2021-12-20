Grizzlies, Falcons U18, U17 and U16 Players in Battle of the West Game in Langley

Langley – December 20th and 21st, Team BC and Team Alberta will be battling it out at the U16, U17, and U18 age level at McLeod Stadium in Langley, BC!



Tickets are $15 each at the gate (10 and under are free) and it will be broadcast live on the Youtube channel. CLICK HERE



A handful of the G W Graham Grizlies boys are playing on Team BC Football Monday night and Tuesday.

The U18 boys are: Josh Caverly, Vincent Branauer,Tyson George-Kelly, and Colton Mocon.

U17 is Vincent Brabauer.

ALSO, two Sardis boys that made the U18 are Sawyer Tether and Travis Richley and another U16 Pierce Freissen. All but Colton Mocon have also played with the Chilliwack Giants.

Our U16 boys are: Grady Andrea, Jack Bowman, Yapo Conteh, Carter Dallas, Aiden Hewitt, Brody Munro, and Jake Wood.

The U18 game is Monday night at 7pm at McLeod Stadium. Come on out and cheer them on or watch it live stream at home!

The U16 boys play Tuesday at 10am and U17 at 1pm at McLeod Stadium.