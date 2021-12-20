Coquihalla OPEN to Commercial Traffic and Authorized Personnel Only, Highway 3 Restrictions Lifted Tuesday

Coquihalla – With plenty of 24 hour a day shifts since the mid November atmospheric rivers and the damage that it created on the Coquihalla, Highway 5 is OPEN WITH RESTRICTIONS.

That includes travel only for commercial traffic over 11794kg GVWR and authorized personnel only.

With most commercial vehicles moving to Highway 5, travel restrictions will be lifted from Highway 3 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, allowing the route between Hope and Princeton to be used for non-essential travel.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted from Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet. However, vehicles over 14,500 kilograms GVW are still not permitted on this section of Highway 99.

For information on highway travel restrictions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/natural-disaster/support/restrictions

For updated highway information, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

BC Transportation Facebook pictures are here.

BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure

Some more photos from today of crews paving (they have been throughout the day and night) in prep for Monday’s opening of the #Coquihalla #BChwy5.

