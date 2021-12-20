Health & Lifestyle

Boil Water Advisory for Sumas Prairie is Now Rescinded

Dec 20, 2021

Abbotsford – The Boil Water Advisory for Sumas Prairie is now rescinded. Consecutive sampling results show that the water in the Sumas Prairie system meets regulatory water quality requirements and normal water usage can be resumed.

This notice applies to the Existing Advisory Area of Sumas Prairie Water Distribution System supporting the following area: Angus Campbell Rd to the west, HWY 1 to the north, Chilliwack/Abbotsford border to the east, Canada/US Border, Old Yale Rd to the south.

The water no longer needs to be boiled prior to use for drinking, food preparation and other domestic purposes.

View the Boil Water Advisory Details

