Did You See Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel on Global/CBS Sunday Christmas Special?

Chilliwack – Social media lit up as viewers who were watching Global saw the CBS on demand special, “Christmas Takes Flight.”

And saw Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel in all its glory.

Karen Gunnarson-berry told FVN through Downtown Chilliwack on Facebook that the show was on and took a few stills.

Stars Andrew Airlie, Katie Lowes, Evan Williams, Keisha Haines

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.