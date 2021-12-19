Arts and Entertainment

Did You See Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel on Global/CBS Sunday Christmas Special?

ByDon Lehn

Dec 19, 2021

Chilliwack – Social media lit up as viewers who were watching Global saw the CBS on demand special, “Christmas Takes Flight.”

And saw Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel in all its glory.

Karen Gunnarson-berry told FVN through Downtown Chilliwack on Facebook that the show was on and took a few stills.

Stars Andrew Airlie, Katie Lowes, Evan Williams, Keisha Haines

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

CBS/Global
CBS/Global
CBS/Global
CBS/Global

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Great Canadian Flood Relief Concert for Both Coasts – Sunday December 19 (INTERVIEW)

Dec 19, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

chillTV “Crimson Snow”, A Friday Night Vedder Mystery Christmas Chiller! (VIDEO)

Dec 18, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

“Grease” In Concert… with Traditional Flamenco Dances, Saturday March 12, 2022 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Dec 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × four =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Arts and Entertainment

Did You See Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel on Global/CBS Sunday Christmas Special?

Dec 19, 2021
Sports

NHL and NHLPA Suspend Cross Border Games December 18 to 23. Olympics Up In The Air

Dec 19, 2021
News

UPDATE – BC Flood Christmas Hampers. December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW and VIDEO)

Dec 19, 2021
News

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Readies Clothes and Hampers For Those In Need

Dec 19, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.