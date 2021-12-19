News

UPDATE – BC Flood Christmas Hampers. December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW and VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 19, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – The BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program located in Chilliwack was a huge success.

They are a non-profit organization helping to raise donations for local BC flood families in Chilliwack , Abbotsford & surrounding areas.

Leah Hemstreet (Health & Nutritionist and owner of Inspired Changes) started this program a little over 2 weeks ago. She has a history of creating programs for various community organizations.

1200 hampers were put together with over 24 volunteers.

Donations have come from afar to support BC flood families this Christmas season. Families were asked to register for a hamper.

The main event was Sunday December 19. and was at Brightside Egg Shack ( owners Richard & Jacqueline Boer of Chilliwack.)

Facebook information is here.

Leah Hemstreet – BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program Coordinator. 604-845-9542 or Inspiredchanges@gmail.com

What hampers are not picked up will be sent to Merritt where there is also a need.

FVN/Leah Hemstreet
FVN

