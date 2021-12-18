Arts and Entertainment

Great Canadian Flood Relief Concert for Both Coasts – Sunday December 19 (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 18, 2021

Fraser Valley – On December 19th Artists from across Canada are contributing their time, their talents, and their hearts in support of the many flood victims who have lost homes and property.

Watch right here on Sunday, December 19th from 2-7pm PST Chilliwack’s Geoff Edwards and Lori Paul are two of many artists involved.

All funds go directly to the Canadian Red Cross funds for the 3 most affected areas:

British Columbia Emergency Flood Relief
Nova Scotia Emergency Relief Fund
Newfoundland & Labrador Emergency Relief Fund

Organizer Derek Bird spoke with FVN on how this will work and on how quickly the show came together:

