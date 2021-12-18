Great Canadian Flood Relief Concert for Both Coasts – Sunday December 19 (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – On December 19th Artists from across Canada are contributing their time, their talents, and their hearts in support of the many flood victims who have lost homes and property.

Watch right here on Sunday, December 19th from 2-7pm PST Chilliwack’s Geoff Edwards and Lori Paul are two of many artists involved.

All funds go directly to the Canadian Red Cross funds for the 3 most affected areas:

British Columbia Emergency Flood Relief

Nova Scotia Emergency Relief Fund

Newfoundland & Labrador Emergency Relief Fund

Organizer Derek Bird spoke with FVN on how this will work and on how quickly the show came together: