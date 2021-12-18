“Grease” In Concert… with Traditional Flamenco Dances, Saturday March 12, 2022 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Don’t expect either the movie or the original Broadway show for Grease.

You will recognize the tunes, in a slightly different form.

Traditional flamenco dances, rhythmic percussive tap-dancing, and live flamenco guitar, to the music of Grease!Experience an exciting mix of flamenco and tap dance, when the Pink Ladies and T-Birds sweep you up into their adventures of romance, friendships and rivalries.

Get ready for a blast to the past when the Karen Flamenco troupe’s Pink Ladies and Troy McLaughlin’s tap-dancing T-birds square off in a new production of the iconic musical, Grease. Performing traditional flamenco dances, rhythmic percussive tap-dancing and live flamenco guitar, the music of Grease takes on a new, passionate energy.

Don’t miss your chance to sing along to the catchy tunes as the Pink Ladies and T-Birds pull you into their 1950’s high school adventures in this vibrant and wholly unique experience.

