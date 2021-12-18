COVID Protocol Postpones Canucks Games vs Leafs and Coyotes

Vancouver- The National Hockey League announced today due to a number of Toronto and Vancouver players entering COVID protocol over the past two days, today’s Toronto-Vancouver game and tomorrow’s Arizona-Vancouver games have been postponed. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The League is in the process of reviewing and revising its regular season schedule.

Tickets for the Canucks games this weekend will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets and the Canucks will provide more information as soon as it is available.

The Vancouver Canucks have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and communities at large as set by the NHL and local health authorities.