Fraser Valley – “Crimson Snow”, A Friday Night Vedder Mystery Christmas Chiller!

From the wicked mind of Margaret Reveley the Chilliwack Player’s Guild proudly presents:

“Crimson Snow”

A Friday Night Vedder Mystery Christmas Chiller!

Watch this chillTV original never-before-seen in it’s PREMIERE!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Presenting: The Chilliwack Player’s Guild

Gold: Prospera Credit Union

chillTV: Your Chilliwack Christmas Station!