Snowfall and Winter Storm Warning for the Weekend

ByDon Lehn

Dec 17, 2021

Fraser Valley – The potential for a white Christmas is real.

11:21 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall over higher terrain tonight and Saturday morning

Locations: Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Surrey and Fraser Valley west including Abbotsford and Mission

Timespan: This evening through Saturday morning.

Snowfall accumulation: Up to 10 cm over higher terrain.

10:59 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Winter storm warning in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow and Freezing rain.

Locations: Central and Eastern Fraser Valley including Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.

Snowfall accumulation: 10 to 25 cm.
Freezing rain duration 2 to 4 hours.

Timespan: Tonight and Saturday.

News

Mounties Search for Missing 14 Year Old – Thea Mary-Ella Roy

Dec 17, 2021
News

Canucks Owners On Crowd Size Rules for Abby Centre

Dec 17, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday December 17,2021. Snowfall and Winter Storm Watch, Flood Relief Fundraisers (VIDEO)

Dec 17, 2021

