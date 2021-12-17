Snowfall and Winter Storm Warning for the Weekend

Fraser Valley – The potential for a white Christmas is real.
11:21 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
Snowfall over higher terrain tonight and Saturday morning
Locations: Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Surrey and Fraser Valley west including Abbotsford and Mission
Timespan: This evening through Saturday morning.
Snowfall accumulation: Up to 10 cm over higher terrain.
10:59 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Winter storm warning in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
Hazardous winter conditions are expected.
Snow and Freezing rain.
Locations: Central and Eastern Fraser Valley including Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.
Snowfall accumulation: 10 to 25 cm.
Freezing rain duration 2 to 4 hours.
Timespan: Tonight and Saturday.