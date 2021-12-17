Snowfall and Winter Storm Warning for the Weekend

Fraser Valley – The potential for a white Christmas is real.

11:21 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall over higher terrain tonight and Saturday morning



Locations: Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Surrey and Fraser Valley west including Abbotsford and Mission



Timespan: This evening through Saturday morning.



Snowfall accumulation: Up to 10 cm over higher terrain.

10:59 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



Snow and Freezing rain.



Locations: Central and Eastern Fraser Valley including Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.



Snowfall accumulation: 10 to 25 cm.

Freezing rain duration 2 to 4 hours.



Timespan: Tonight and Saturday.

Snow is in the forecast for later tonight. City crews will be out preparing the roads and snow clearing will begin on first priority routes in the morning. Please drive carefully! For more information on snow clearing routes please visit https://t.co/nBpDzqxitL. — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) December 17, 2021