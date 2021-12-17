News

Mounties Search for Missing 14 Year Old – Thea Mary-Ella Roy

ByDon Lehn

Dec 17, 2021

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thea Mary-Ella Roy, 14, of Chilliwack. Thea was last seen on December 10, 2021 in the 46000-block of First Avenue, Chilliwack.

There is no photo available at this time.

Thea Mary-Ella Roy description:
  •  Indigenous female
  •  Height: 152 cm (5’0)
  •  Weight: 41 kgs (91 lbs)
  •  Eyes: Brown
  •  Hair: Blonde.

As investigators continue to search for Thea Mary-Ella Roy they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Thea’s wellbeing, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thea Mary-Ella Roy to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

