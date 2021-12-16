District of Kent – 125 Anniversary Heritage Recognition Awards (VIDEO)

Kent – The District of Kent, in collaboration with volunteers of the 125th Anniversary Committee, announced the recipients of the District’s 125th Anniversary Heritage Recognition Award.

The Heritage Recognition Award is to honor long-standing heritage families who established themselves in the District of Kent from 1895 (or earlier) up to 1950 and continue to have living descendants residing in the District.

Over 130 families from Seabird Island Band and the District of Kent will be recognized virtually. A representative from each family received a commemorative 125th Anniversary medallion, District Pin and Memories Book.

Thank you to Bev Kennedy, Valerie Edmondson, Marlene Sand and Carol Mackay, a core group of volunteers from the 125th Anniversary Sub-Committee, who worked tirelessly on researching and gathering the information required to develop the Heritage Recognition Award and the list of recipients.

Although these volunteers performed extensive research on all heritage families in the District, in some circumstances, it was difficult to validate the information, especially going back over 125 years and further. Any questions regarding the 125th Anniversary Heritage Recognition Award or if we have inadvertently missed someone, please contact Ms. Jennifer Thornton, Director of Community Services & Projects at Municipal Hall.