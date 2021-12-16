News

BC Flood Christmas Hampers. Pre-register For Sunday December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 16, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – The BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program located in Chilliwack.

They are a non-profit organization helping to raise donations for local BC flood families in Chilliwack , Abbotsford & surrounding areas.

Leah Hemstreet (Health & Nutritionist and owner of Inspired Changes) started this program a little over 2 weeks ago. She has a history of creating programs for various community organizations.

Donations have come from afar to support BC flood families this Christmas season. Families are asked to register for a hamper.

The main event is Sunday December 19,2021 from 11-3 pm at 6899 Evans Road Chilliwack.

Also known as a local business called Brightside Egg Shack owners Richard & Jacqueline Boer of Chilliwack.

Facebook information is here.

Leah Hemstreet – BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program Coordinator. 604-845-9542 or Inspiredchanges@gmail.com

Related Post

News

Sunnyside Campground Inaccessible During Week of December 20- 26

Dec 16, 2021
News

City of Chilliwack Flood and Storm Survey

Dec 16, 2021
News

Barn Fire on Extrom Road

Dec 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × three =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Sunnyside Campground Inaccessible During Week of December 20- 26

Dec 16, 2021
Sports

Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge Minor Hockey Christmas Food Collection for Bowls of Hope

Dec 16, 2021
News

BC Flood Christmas Hampers. Pre-register For Sunday December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW)

Dec 16, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Great Canadian Flood Relief Concert for Both Coasts – Sunday December 19

Dec 16, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.