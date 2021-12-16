News

Barn Fire on Extrom Road

ByDon Lehn

Dec 16, 2021

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (December 16, @4:50 AM), 30 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a reported fire in a barn located in the 47000 block of Extrom Road.

Residents were awakened by the fire and quickly called 911. Fire crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved barn fire. Fire crews quickly went defensive, secured a water supply and quickly extinguished the fire, keeping the heat and smoke to the barn structure.

Fortunately, there were no animals in the barn as the structure was used for storage.

The barn was completely destroyed, fortunately no one was hurt.

The fire appears to be accidental at this time.

