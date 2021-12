Abbotsford – On Wednesday, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun met with Seher, the grade 4 student who submitted the winning Christmas Card drawing and presented her with the Prize package!

Congratulations again Seher!

December 6 was the extended deadline ( due to the flood) where Mayor Henry Braun invited Abbotsford elementary children in grades K-5 to take part in a contest to design his annual Christmas card.

You may notice the flood theme and the Barrowtown Pump Station.

City of Abbotsford

City of Abbotsford