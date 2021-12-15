Scratch & Win Tickets Make Great Stocking Stuffers, But Not for Kids – BC Lotteries

Vancouver — BCLC is reminding all shoppers that Scratch & Win and lottery tickets make great stocking stuffers for adults – but not for kids.

BCLC is getting the message out as part of its annual #GiftSmart public-information campaign at more than 3,500 lottery retailers throughout the province, as well as through radio and social media-advertising.

“Research continues to demonstrate that introducing gambling activities to minors can be a risk factor for developing gambling problems later in life,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, Director of Player Health, BCLC. “With all of the pressure to deliver the perfect gifts to our loved ones at this busy time of year, as adults it’s important to remember not to reach for lottery tickets for anyone under the age of 19.”

In partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling, BCLC is helping raise awareness as part of its overall focus on supporting healthy play, including by providing players with information and education.

Research by the NCPG and McGill University indicates that adult problem gamblers report an earlier onset of gambling, often beginning between 10 and 19-years-old, and some studies indicate children as young as nine-years-old are involved in gambling activities. Male adolescents report gambling more frequently than females, while female adolescents are more actively involved in lottery play.

It’s important to have open and honest conversations with children about the risks associated with gambling. Learn more about how to be #GiftSmart on gamesense.com, which includes Resources for Families, with tools, ideas and information for parents on how to start a conversation with kids about gambling.

BCLC has the World Lottery Association’s (WLA) Level 4 certification for excellence in responsible-gambling programming. Level 4 is the highest level of certification granted by the WLA’s Independent Assessment Panel (IAP) under the Responsible Gambling Framework.